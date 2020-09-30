1/
Ralph H. Stephenson Jr.
Stephenson, Ralph H. Jr.

Passed away Tues. 9/22 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Jean (nee Richey); father of Jeffery Stephenson, Randy Cash and Timothy Cash; grandfather of Joshua, Hanna, Faith and Grace; brother of Linda (the late Angelo) Bigogno; dear uncle of Trisha Massie; dear cousin and friend.

Member of American Legion Post #111 Shrewsbury and retired athletic director of the Boys' Club of St. Louis, Inductee of the Greater St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame.

NO FLOWERS, PLEASE. Memorials to the Humane Society of Missouri or Gene Slay's Girls & Boys Club of St. Louis.

Services: Memorial Visit Sun. 10/4 from 3-8pm at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS, 7027 Gravois Avenue (63116). Family & friends to gather on Ziegenhein's parking lot on Mon. 10/5 at 10:15am to drive in procession to Jefferson Barracks Nat'l Cemetery.





Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
OCT
5
Memorial Gathering
10:15 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
Funeral services provided by
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
(314) 352-2600
