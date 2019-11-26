Pieper, Ralph Henry (Major, U.S. Army, retired)

of O'Fallon, MO, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 88. Ralph was the cherished son of the late Edward and Leona Pieper; beloved husband of 62 years to the late Joan Pieper; devoted father of Kenneth (Lynette) Pieper and James Pieper; loving grandfather of Brittany (Colin) McElroy, Megan Pieper, the late Joan Aline, Grant Pieper, Jason Pieper and Garrett Pieper; treasured great-grandfather of Ethan and Evangeline McElroy; dear brother of Howard (Carol) Pieper, the late Eileen Boerding, and the late Vernon Pieper and his wife Millie Pieper, who survives. Ralph is also survived by thirty-one nieces and nephews, forty-four great nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Ralph proudly served his country for 27 years, 20 years in the Missouri National Guard and 7 years in the U.S. Army Reserve, before retiring as a Major in the U.S Army. He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, St. Philipine Duchesne, Assembly 4th degree, O'Fallon Knights of Columbus Council #2269, American Legion Post #338, O'Fallon Historical Society, Assumption (Parish 50+ club). He enjoyed golfing, playing euchre, and most of all, Ralph enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ralph was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Services: The family is being served by the Baue Funeral Home, 311 Wood Street, O'Fallon, MO. Visitation will be held on Friday November 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with a 1 hour visitation prior at Assumption of the B.V.M. Catholic Church. Interment: Assumption Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer Center in loving memory of his late wife Joan Pieper.