Holmes, Ralph Entered into rest on February 8, 2019. Husband of Jacqueline A. Holmes (nee Klaus). Father of Gordon (Katie) Holmes. Grandfather of Jon. Brother of Nancy Cooper and Margaret Holmes. Services: Funeral services from Fieser Funeral Home, 401 Gravois Road, Fenton; Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment: St. Vincent Cemetery. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Monday.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019
