Imhof, Ralph I.
passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at age 95. Beloved husband of the late Janet L. (nee Uhlinger) Imhof; dear father of Gregory (Jean) Imhof, Terry Huffman and Patti (Michael ) Turner; dear grandfather of six and great-grandfather of eight with one on the way.
Services: Visitation Wed., June 10, 2020 from 4:00 -8:00 pm at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS SOUTH COUNTY, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road. Funeral Thursday, June 11th @ 8:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Ralph to Bethesda Southgate, 5943 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO 63129.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 7, 2020.