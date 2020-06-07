Ralph I. Imhof
Imhof, Ralph I.

passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at age 95. Beloved husband of the late Janet L. (nee Uhlinger) Imhof; dear father of Gregory (Jean) Imhof, Terry Huffman and Patti (Michael ) Turner; dear grandfather of six and great-grandfather of eight with one on the way.

Services: Visitation Wed., June 10, 2020 from 4:00 -8:00 pm at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS SOUTH COUNTY, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road. Funeral Thursday, June 11th @ 8:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Ralph to Bethesda Southgate, 5943 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO 63129.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
JUN
11
Funeral
08:00 AM
