Zipfel, Ralph J.

On Friday, September 18, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann Zipfel (nee Balfay); devoted father of John (Debbie) Zipfel, Mark Zipfel, Elizabeth (Charles) Clamp, Glennon (JoAnn) Zipfel and Gregory (Marilyn) Zipfel; proud grandfather of Cory (Nicole) Zipfel, Scott (Elizabeth) Zipfel, Joseph Clamp, Rachel Zipfel, James Zipfel, Kelly Zipfel and Benjamin Zipfel and great-grandfather of 8; dear brother of the late Sister Alice Regine Zipfel CPPS and the late Most Reverend Paul Zipfel; cousin, uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, neighbor and friend of many.

Ralph served in the U.S. Navy, worked in marketing positions at Pet Milk, Ralston Purina, Seven-Up and Concordia Publishing and as a volunteer for many years at SSM Health Center. He enjoyed family vacations, trips and parties. He also enjoyed sports, especially soccer as an amateur player and youth coach, playing cards with friends and developing wood products in his shop.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, September 24, 9:30 a.m. to St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church for a 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses or contributions to St. Justin Martyr Church or Whitehouse of Retreats appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral can be viewed at saintjustinlive.com.