Rice, Ralph Jennings "RJ"

age 64, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with kidney disease. He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Peggy, his dear daughter Jill, his dear sisters Kristine and Pamela, his niece, nephews, brothers-in-law, great nieces and great nephew. He was also the very special heartfelt friend of Jon Wafle. Jon's family donated his heart to RJ in 2008. his gave him 12 more years of life. We are eternally grateful to the Wafle Family.

Services: Visitation is at the Henry Funeral Home, 2842 Meramec Street, between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7. Limit of 10 visitors at a time.

Mass will be at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 3140 Meramec Street at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8.

Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, but due to the pandemic, there will be no services.

Masses preferred.