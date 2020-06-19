Wentworth, Ralph Ludemann

Of Weston, MA, June 15, 2020. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, son of the late Ralph Preston Wentworth and Ella May Ludemann Wentworth and beloved father of Thomas R. Wentworth of Raleigh, NC and Emily R. Wentworth of Hiram, ME. Mr. Wentworth received his B.S. degree in chemistry from Harvard University in 1944 and his M.S. degree in chemical engineering from

Massachusetts Institute of

Technology in 1948. He began his long and distinguished career in chemical engineering as a Staff Member in the Division of Industrial Cooperation and then as Industrial Liaison Officer, both at MIT. He then moved to private industry, first as Research Manager for the Dewey & Almy Chemical Division of W.R. Grace & Company and later as Vice President and Manager of the Advanced Projects Department at Dynatech Scientific, Inc., in Cambridge, MA. Mr. Wentworth's professional expertise ranged from pioneering studies on the properties of hydrogen peroxide to applied research on manufacture of battery separators, implantable drug delivery systems, and the use of anaerobic digestion to create fuel gas from biological waste.

Mr. Wentworth enjoyed outdoor activities, especially skiing and hiking in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Upon retirement, he moved to Troy, NH, where he enriched the local community and all of Cheshire County through his service to the Troy Historical Society, the Troy Public Library, the regional Industrial Development Board, and the Troy Town News, for which he served for many years as a member of the editorial staff.

Services: A private interment will be held in Sedalia, MO, and a memorial service will be held in Troy, NH at a later date. Arrangements by the Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, Belmont. Swdfuneralhome.com