Bohn, Ralph Terry, Sr.

age 78, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Terry was born in Richmond Heights, MO to Ralph W. Bohn, Jr. and Dorothy A Bohn. He is survived by his loving wife Carol of 54 years, proud and loving father of R. Terry Bohn,, Jr. of Fort Collins, CO, and Timothy M. (Jennifer) Bohn of Dardenne Prairie, MO; caring grandfather of Emily and William Bohn; dear brother-in-law of Evelyn & Dick Ressler and Ed & Marilyn Braun. His twin sons predeceased him.

Terry attended University of MO, Columbia, where he received a Bachelor of Journalism. One of his great joys was working for United Press at Sportsman's Park in the summer of 1962 for Cardinals home games. Later, he was employed by the STL Post Dispatch for 27 years and a member of The Newspaper Guild.

Terry was an avid STL Cardinals and STL Blues fan. He loved watching all sports, news, and keeping statistics on his teams. He read the STL Post sports section closely every morning. He loved traveling, especially to the beach, and also visiting his son Terry. He loved dining out and taking photos of everything on his Ipad. He will be missed by neighbors, friends and family.

Services: A celebration of his life will be at a later date. Donations can be made to Cardinal Care, the STL Blues 14 Fund or a .