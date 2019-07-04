Haake, Ralph Wm. Bill age 93, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Born on November 18, 1925 to the late Fred and Osie Haake. Beloved husband of Betty for 69 years; loving father of Joe (Kathy) Haake of St. Charles and Kathy (David) Rush of St. Charles; dear grandfather of Jennifer (Justin) Ashcraft, and the late Allison Haake; greatgrandfather of Isaac and Lena. Bill was a Mason and a member of the American Legion Post 312. Services: Visitation Friday, July 5, 2019, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center with a 12:00 p.m. Service immediately following. Burial will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial Donations are appreciated to Friedens UCC St. Charles and Allison M. Haake Memorial Scholarship fund for special school district. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 4, 2019