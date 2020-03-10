Ramon A. Mount

  • "We drank some wine !!!"
    - Alex Infante
  • "How we love Ramon,all we ever did together was have..."
    - Susan Infante
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO
63011-4623
(636)-227-5511
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Bonhomme Presbyterian Church
Chesterfield, MO
Mount, Ramon A.

born May 4, 1939, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born to the late Dick and Iris (nee Coomes) Mount in Lohrville, Iowa. Loving husband of Anne (nee Robinson) of 57 years. Dearly loved father of Mark (Rebecca) Mount and Kerry (Steve) Pozaric and grandfather of Brendan, Kiera, and Ian Mount, and Elizabeth and Madelyn Pozaric.

Services: Memorial service at Bonhomme Presbyterian Church (Chesterfield, MO) on March 21 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020
