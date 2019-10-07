St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Rand Burlemann

Rand Burlemann Obituary

Burlemann, Rand Warren

Saturday, October 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean (nee Miller); stepfather to David (Sunghee) Hinners, Doug (Courtney) Hinners and Ellen (Jorge) Vega; "Randpa" to Eileen, John, Alex and Nolan; dear brother of Ross (Mary Lee) Burlemann and Gail (Randy) Weller; dear uncle and friend to many.

Rand played bass guitar with the Bushwackers at Laclede's Landing. He retired from Washington University School of Medicine.

Services: Memorial Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, October 9, from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019
