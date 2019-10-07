|
Burlemann, Rand Warren
Saturday, October 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean (nee Miller); stepfather to David (Sunghee) Hinners, Doug (Courtney) Hinners and Ellen (Jorge) Vega; "Randpa" to Eileen, John, Alex and Nolan; dear brother of Ross (Mary Lee) Burlemann and Gail (Randy) Weller; dear uncle and friend to many.
Rand played bass guitar with the Bushwackers at Laclede's Landing. He retired from Washington University School of Medicine.
Services: Memorial Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, October 9, from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019