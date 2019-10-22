|
Jasper, Randal
Passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Debbie Jasper (nee Wells); loving father of Tyler, Trevor, and Tessa Jasper; beloved son of Betty and the late Leroy Jasper; dearest brother of Gary (Janet) Jasper; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, October 24, 10:00 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Wednesday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019