Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Randal Jasper Obituary
Jasper, Randal
Passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Debbie Jasper (nee Wells); loving father of Tyler, Trevor, and Tessa Jasper; beloved son of Betty and the late Leroy Jasper; dearest brother of Gary (Janet) Jasper; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, October 24, 10:00 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Wednesday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
