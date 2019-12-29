|
|
Dreiling, Randall G. 'Randy'
Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Beloved son of the late Roy and Rita (nee Ahern) Dreiling; loving brother of Roy (the late Madeline), Richard (Patty) and Julie Dreiling; cherished uncle of Grant, Ryan (Kate), Connor, Tyler, Allison and the late Cory Dreiling; great-uncle of Ryan, Grayson, Jaxson and Caden Dreiling; our dear nephew, cousin and friend to many.
Randy was the Vice President and Senior Structural Engineer for Design Nine Inc.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, December 31st, 9:30 a.m. to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Services conclude at church. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019