St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Dreiling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall G. "Randy" Dreiling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randall G. "Randy" Dreiling Obituary

Dreiling, Randall G. 'Randy'

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Beloved son of the late Roy and Rita (nee Ahern) Dreiling; loving brother of Roy (the late Madeline), Richard (Patty) and Julie Dreiling; cherished uncle of Grant, Ryan (Kate), Connor, Tyler, Allison and the late Cory Dreiling; great-uncle of Ryan, Grayson, Jaxson and Caden Dreiling; our dear nephew, cousin and friend to many.

Randy was the Vice President and Senior Structural Engineer for Design Nine Inc.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, December 31st, 9:30 a.m. to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Services conclude at church. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now