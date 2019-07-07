Randall Teague

Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:30 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Obituary
Teague, Randall Passed away July 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Sheila Teague for 53 years. Loving dad of Jeffrey (Shannon) Teague, Stacey (Tony) Finley & Susan (Kevin) Verdin; dear grandpa/ papa of Jamie, Abby, Lexie, Brandon, Jordan, Jacob, Paige, Lauren & Brady; great grandpa of Taylor & Camden; dear brother of Ronnie Teague, Marlene Homer and the late Wally Teague. Our son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Parkinson Disease Foundation - Greater St. Louis Chapter. Services: A memorial gathering will be held Monday from 3 p.m. until a Time of Remembrance service at 4:30 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS - South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Road).

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019
