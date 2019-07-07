Teague, Randall Passed away July 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Sheila Teague for 53 years. Loving dad of Jeffrey (Shannon) Teague, Stacey (Tony) Finley & Susan (Kevin) Verdin; dear grandpa/ papa of Jamie, Abby, Lexie, Brandon, Jordan, Jacob, Paige, Lauren & Brady; great grandpa of Taylor & Camden; dear brother of Ronnie Teague, Marlene Homer and the late Wally Teague. Our son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Parkinson Disease Foundation - Greater St. Louis Chapter. Services: A memorial gathering will be held Monday from 3 p.m. until a Time of Remembrance service at 4:30 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS - South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Road).
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019