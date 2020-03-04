Litton, Randolph Lee

of Mascoutah, IL departed this life on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born on Sept. 10, 1961 to Arnold and Sheila (Rogers) Litton in Washington, MO. He was united in marriage to Angela Sartori on Feb. 23, 1980 at Bland Baptist Church in Bland.

Randolph enjoyed hunting,

fishing, working on cars and St. Louis Blues Hockey.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sheila Litton and sister, Rebecca Litton. He is survived by his wife, Angela Litton of the home; father, Arnold Litton and wife, Donna of Linn; children, Dehlia Litton of Troy, MO, and Michelle Jost and husband, Christopher of New Memphis, IL; brother, Jeffery Litton and wife, Tarah of Hermann; half-sisters, Dana Litton of Belle and Tonia Litton of Russellville; and grandchildren, Christopher McIntyre, Rhiann Litton and Caution Jost.

Services: Visitation will be on Saturday, March 7 from 9-11 a.m. at Gottenstroeter Chapel in Owensville. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel with Rev. Bruce Elmore officiating. Burial will be in Old Bland Cemetery. Memorials requested to Kidney Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home in Owensville.