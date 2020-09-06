1/
Randy C. Trim
1948 - 2020
{ "" }
Trim, Randy C.

72, died Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at Frontier Heath and Rehabilitation in St. Charles, MO.

He leaves his two sons, Rob and his wife Gidget, and Sam and his wife Valerie, as well as five grandchildren, Randy, Cheyenne, Katelyn, Ryen and Brady.

Randy was born February 18th, 1948, in Memphis, Tennessee. He graduated from McCluer High School in 1966, and received an athletic scholarship to Arkansas State University, where he played baseball and football, and was a member of the TKE Fraternity, graduating in 1970.

Randy was an Artillery Commander in the United States Army Reserve, stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and attained the rank of 2nd Lieutenant, Honorably discharged in 1978.

Services: Funeral Arrangements will be handled by Alternative Funeral and Cremation in St. Charles. A private service will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services. 636-498-5300.

Alternativefuneralcremation.com



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services
2115 Parkway Drive
Saint Peters, MO 63376
(636) 498-5300
