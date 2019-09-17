Cerny, Randy Lee

Randy Lee Cerny of University City, Missouri, 71, passed away on September 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy; father of Lauren, Christopher (Lindsey), and Matthew (Kelley); grandfather of Mac, Ethan, Jack, and Max; brother of Rodney and Deb. Randy is preceded in death by his father Alvin and his mother Gloriann.

Randy was born on July 9, 1948 in Scribner, Nebraska. Randy was an alumnus of the University of Nebraska at Lincoln (BA, '70 and MBA '74) and was a fervent Cornhusker football fan. Randy?s career in the printing industry spanned 4 decades, including 23 years as a partner and co-owner of FRI Resources, later Data Source. In retirement, he treasured serving as a trusted babysitter for his 4 grandsons and taking them on adventures in St.Louis and Maui, Hawaii.

Services: Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19th, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Normandy. Mass will take place at 5:30 p.m. Funeral reception immediately to follow in St. Ann Catholic Church Parish Center. Memorial donations may be made in Randy's name to St. Ann Catholic Church of Normandy, 7532 Natural Bridge Rd. Normandy, MO 63121.