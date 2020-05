Smith, Ray Arthur Born November 30, 1927, and passed away peacefully May 5, 2020. Son of the late Arthur and Bessie Smith; husband of the late Geraldine Smith (nee Mauzy) and the late Jessie Lewis; dear father of Linda (Jerry) Williams and Carol (Herb) Gross; dear grandfather of Lisa (Bill Reed) Williams, Jennifer (Nate) Thompson, Heather Gross and the late Jonathan Williams; dear great-grandfather of Jack, Ella, Sam and Anna Reed, and Carter, Cambell and Cora Jane Thompson; dear uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Services private through Kutis Affton Chapel. Mr. Smith was the owner of Carpetland in Arnold, MO. Donations to the charity of your choice appreciated.