Hammond, Ray Barry

Died peacefully Monday, December 30, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Surviving are his wife of 38 years Kim (nee Linderman) Hammond, his sons R. Byron Hammond and R. Brett (Alexandria) Hammond, sister-in-law Barbara Mecker, and several nieces and nephews and extended family. He is predeceased by a brother R. Brian Hammond, and nephew R. Brad Hammond.

Services: Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. in the Heritage Room at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 5508 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO 63129. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ. A private burial will follow. Services were handled by John L. Ziegenhein & Sons.