Ray Barry Hammond

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Barry Hammond.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Hammond, Ray Barry

Died peacefully Monday, December 30, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Surviving are his wife of 38 years Kim (nee Linderman) Hammond, his sons R. Byron Hammond and R. Brett (Alexandria) Hammond, sister-in-law Barbara Mecker, and several nieces and nephews and extended family. He is predeceased by a brother R. Brian Hammond, and nephew R. Brad Hammond.

Services: Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. in the Heritage Room at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 5508 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO 63129. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ. A private burial will follow. Services were handled by John L. Ziegenhein & Sons.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.