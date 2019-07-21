St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
8:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church
Raymond A. Kramer Obituary
Kramer, Raymond A. 87, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 19, 2019. Beloved husband for 59 years of Carole Kramer (nee Schaeffer); loving father of Laura (Jim) O'Hallaron, Nancy (John) Kroll, Barb (Steve) Frein, Steve (Nancy) Kramer, Debby (Bill) Koulouriotis, Michelle (Joe) Moffatt, Dave (Megan) and John (Amber) Kramer; dear grandfather of 28; dear brother of Joan (Mike) Tettamble, Bob Kramer and the late Catherine Bubash. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Wednesday, July 24, 8:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church for 9 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.\
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019
