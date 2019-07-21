|
Kramer, Raymond A. 87, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 19, 2019. Beloved husband for 59 years of Carole Kramer (nee Schaeffer); loving father of Laura (Jim) O'Hallaron, Nancy (John) Kroll, Barb (Steve) Frein, Steve (Nancy) Kramer, Debby (Bill) Koulouriotis, Michelle (Joe) Moffatt, Dave (Megan) and John (Amber) Kramer; dear grandfather of 28; dear brother of Joan (Mike) Tettamble, Bob Kramer and the late Catherine Bubash. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Wednesday, July 24, 8:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church for 9 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.\
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019