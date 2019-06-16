|
Newsham, Raymond A. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday June 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Emily Newsham (nee Byrne). Loving father of Tom (Gina), Bill (Kathy), John (Katie), Anne (Mark) Harris, Pat (Nancy), and Mike (Christy). Dear grandfather of 17. Brother of Sr. Pascaline Coff. Ray served in the US Navy during World War II in the Battle of Okinawa. Services: Funeral Mass Wednesday June 19th, 9:30am at Holy Infant Catholic Church. Interment National Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to Respect Life Apostolate or Folds of Honor. Visitation Tuesday June 18th, 4-8pm at Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019