Unger, Raymond A.
Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Tessy Ann "T.A." Unger (nee Betz); dearest father of Deborah Gash, Ruth (Anthony) Pendino and Kathy (Don) Lillicrap; loving grandfather of Jen LaPerle, Chris Gash, Kim Stofega, Leandra Kohnen, Melissa Castaldi, Steven Michaeli and Don Lillicrap, Jr.; great-grandfather of Lexi, Tyler, CeCe, Chloe, Lily, Charlie, Emily, Dominic, April and Jessica; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Retiree of AB after over 45 years of service and 25-year volunteer at Aging Ahead South County Senior Center.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, November 13, 9:30 a.m. to St. Andrew Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery. Memorials to Aging Ahead South County Senior Center, 225 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63125), appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019