Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Raymond A. Unger

Raymond A. Unger Obituary

Unger, Raymond A.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Tessy Ann "T.A." Unger (nee Betz); dearest father of Deborah Gash, Ruth (Anthony) Pendino and Kathy (Don) Lillicrap; loving grandfather of Jen LaPerle, Chris Gash, Kim Stofega, Leandra Kohnen, Melissa Castaldi, Steven Michaeli and Don Lillicrap, Jr.; great-grandfather of Lexi, Tyler, CeCe, Chloe, Lily, Charlie, Emily, Dominic, April and Jessica; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Retiree of AB after over 45 years of service and 25-year volunteer at Aging Ahead South County Senior Center.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, November 13, 9:30 a.m. to St. Andrew Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery. Memorials to Aging Ahead South County Senior Center, 225 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63125), appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 3-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019
