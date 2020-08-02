1/1
Raymond B. Dierkes
Dierkes, Raymond B.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at age 96. Beloved husband of the late Virginia M. Dierkes (nee Ahrens); dearest father of Barbara (Robert) Thomas and Nancy (Dennis) Hermen; loving grandfather of John (Miranda) and Stephen (Rebecca) Thomas, Barbara (Steven) Buesse, Jaclyn (Christopher) Natsch and Dennis Jr. (Jennifer) Hermen; dear great-grandfather of Allison, Gavin, Reid, Zachary, Maebry, Colin, Lillian, Lyla, Addison, Brinley and Angel Babies Julia, Colton and Michael; dear brother of Henrietta Riegler. Our dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Raymond was the 4th of 6 children born to Clem and Myrtle Dierkes. Clem had a plumbing business and Ray worked alongside his dad learning the plumbing trade while growing up. Clem died in 1940, and Ray went to work for the Joseph P. Valenti Plumbing Company. In April of 1943, Ray entered the military service as a Navy Seabee. He was part of Winston Churchill's "The Secret Mulberry Operation" from D-Day, June 6 until August 3, 1944 at Omaha Beach Normandy. After serving 14 months in the European Theatre of operations, Ray went on to Okinawa to install a complete water system. After the war, Ray returned to civilian life, working again for the Valenti Plumping company. In 1958 Ray purchased the failing Valenti Plumbing company from the US government with his brother Carl and changed the name to Dierkes Plumbing and Heating Company. Ray was installed as President of the Missouri Association of Plumbing, Heating and Cooling contractors in 1984. He also served as president of his 97th - 108 Seabee Battalion. Ray loved his family and his friends. He was a "HAPPY MAN" and loved golf and bowling. One of the highlights of his life was going on an honor flight in 2016 with other veterans and visiting all the military memorials. We want to thank the doctors and nurses of Mercy South and Delmar Gardens South for the excellent care they gave Ray. We also want to thank Pathways Hospice for their care and compassion for Ray.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, on Tuesday, August 4, 9:30 a.m. to Assumption Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to gslhonorflight.org appreciated. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
AUG
4
Funeral
09:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
AUG
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
