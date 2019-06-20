Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond B. Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wilson, Raymond B. passed away on May 22, 2019, in his daughter's home in Jupiter, FL. He was 94 years young (March 14, 1925). He was a long-time resident of Fredericktown, MO and loved his community and friends. For nearly 40 years, he and his wife Lucille (Harmon) Wilson, who predeceased him in death in 2001, owned Wilson Funeral Home and focused their lives on comforting many grieving families. He often said his treasured friends were his greatest wealth. Ray grew up in Seneath, MO during the depression where he picked cotton to help his family. At the tender age of 16 he joined the Navy and became an electrician on a repair ship. He served in the Philippines and New Guinea, and was awarded two Bronze Stars. When he returned from service, he entered embalming college in St. Louis, MO. Afterwards he accepted an apprenticeship in Illmo, MO, across the street from the furniture store which his future wife owned with her brother. Subsequently, he went to work for Admonson/Webb funeral home in Fredericktown. He married Lucille, and they made Fredericktown their home, eventually opening their own funeral home in 1963. Ray is survived by his daughter Susan (Wilson) Solovic, beloved son-in-law George Solovic, grandson David Solovic, nephew and nieces James Harmon (Linda), Martha (Harmon) Joiner and Ladonna (Harmon) Suttle (Jim), along with great nieces Laura (Harmon) Krog and Tasha (Harmon) Miller and many other dear close friends. And, of course, his sweet dog Maxwell who was by his side until his death. He is predeceased by his parents Birley and Ethel Wilson, siblings Floyd, Ira and Louis Wilson, brothers-in-law Dewitt Harmon (Lizetta) and Vyron Harmon (Lillian), nephew Troas Joiner, and his beloved dog Suzy Q. Services: A memorial service will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown, MO, on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. with services starting at 2 p.m. Interment with a military service will be held afterwards at the Cape Memorial Cemetery in Cape Girardeau, MO. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .





Wilson, Raymond B. passed away on May 22, 2019, in his daughter's home in Jupiter, FL. He was 94 years young (March 14, 1925). He was a long-time resident of Fredericktown, MO and loved his community and friends. For nearly 40 years, he and his wife Lucille (Harmon) Wilson, who predeceased him in death in 2001, owned Wilson Funeral Home and focused their lives on comforting many grieving families. He often said his treasured friends were his greatest wealth. Ray grew up in Seneath, MO during the depression where he picked cotton to help his family. At the tender age of 16 he joined the Navy and became an electrician on a repair ship. He served in the Philippines and New Guinea, and was awarded two Bronze Stars. When he returned from service, he entered embalming college in St. Louis, MO. Afterwards he accepted an apprenticeship in Illmo, MO, across the street from the furniture store which his future wife owned with her brother. Subsequently, he went to work for Admonson/Webb funeral home in Fredericktown. He married Lucille, and they made Fredericktown their home, eventually opening their own funeral home in 1963. Ray is survived by his daughter Susan (Wilson) Solovic, beloved son-in-law George Solovic, grandson David Solovic, nephew and nieces James Harmon (Linda), Martha (Harmon) Joiner and Ladonna (Harmon) Suttle (Jim), along with great nieces Laura (Harmon) Krog and Tasha (Harmon) Miller and many other dear close friends. And, of course, his sweet dog Maxwell who was by his side until his death. He is predeceased by his parents Birley and Ethel Wilson, siblings Floyd, Ira and Louis Wilson, brothers-in-law Dewitt Harmon (Lizetta) and Vyron Harmon (Lillian), nephew Troas Joiner, and his beloved dog Suzy Q. Services: A memorial service will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown, MO, on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. with services starting at 2 p.m. Interment with a military service will be held afterwards at the Cape Memorial Cemetery in Cape Girardeau, MO. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.