Boubek, Raymond Ray Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Beloved husband for 67 years of Millie Boubek (nee Hartin); dear father of Deb (Mark), Barb (Steve), Mary (Mark), Judy (Rick) and Mike (Sue); dear PaPa of 11 grandchildren and 9 greatgrandchildren; dear friend of many. Mr. Boubek served as one of the finest, for 30 years, with the St. Louis City Police Department, retiring as a Sergeant. Services: Visitation at Seven Holy Founders Catholic church (6737 S. Rock Hill Rd., 63123) on Tuesday, August 6, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to BackStoppers appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019
