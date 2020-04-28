Hitt, Raymond C. Age 85, on Fri., April 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patsy A. Hitt (nee Hale); dearest father of Vikki L. (C. Wayne) Weber and R. Keith (Deborah) Hitt; loving grandfather of Kate and Kylee Weber, Jonathan (Nicole) and Justin Hitt; our dear friend. Services: Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Parkinson's Foundation or American Diabetes Association appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2020.