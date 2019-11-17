St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church.
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Ficker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond E. Ficker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond E. Ficker Obituary

Ficker, Raymond E.

90, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thur., Nov. 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rita Ficker (nee McDaniels) and the late Delores Ficker (nee Schlenker); dear stepfather of Patrick (Susan) Brutcher, Steven (Lesa) Bruns and Joseph Bruns; dear brother of the late Dorothy Ficker, Bernice Wiethop, Millie Knize, Bill Ficker and Kerm Ficker. Special friend of Don and Gail Pieri; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass will be celebrated Mon., Nov. 18, 10 a.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Int. J.B. National Cemetery. Masses or contributions to St. Bernadette Catholic Church. A Kutis South County Service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now