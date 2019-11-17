|
|
Ficker, Raymond E.
90, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thur., Nov. 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rita Ficker (nee McDaniels) and the late Delores Ficker (nee Schlenker); dear stepfather of Patrick (Susan) Brutcher, Steven (Lesa) Bruns and Joseph Bruns; dear brother of the late Dorothy Ficker, Bernice Wiethop, Millie Knize, Bill Ficker and Kerm Ficker. Special friend of Don and Gail Pieri; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral Mass will be celebrated Mon., Nov. 18, 10 a.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Int. J.B. National Cemetery. Masses or contributions to St. Bernadette Catholic Church. A Kutis South County Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019