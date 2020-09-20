Kaiser, Raymond E.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection; passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Helen Kaiser (nee Mertzlufft); dear father of Mary Ellen (Andrew) Shoff, Carol (Greg) Farris, Ray (Beth) Kaiser, Jr., Ed (Carla) Kaiser, Jim (Melissa) Kaiser, Bob Kaiser and Tim Kaiser; grandfather of 15, great-grandfather of 4.

Services: Funeral Service Monday, September 21st, 10:00 a.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St., St. Louis, 63109. Visitation at Hoffmeister prior to service starting at 9:00 a.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, donations in Raymond's name may be made to the VA St. Louis Health Care System. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com