Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Nazareth Living Center
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Nazareth Living Center
Raymond Edwin Link Obituary

Link, Raymond Edwin

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Antoinette Link and the late June Voege and Mary William; loving father of Gregory (Maryann), M. Christopher (Theresa), Lisa (Steven) Knefelkamp, Jeffery, and Catherine (Christopher) Hohn; dear grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, February 20, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at Nazareth Living Center Friday, February 21, 9:00 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
