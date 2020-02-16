|
Link, Raymond Edwin
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Antoinette Link and the late June Voege and Mary William; loving father of Gregory (Maryann), M. Christopher (Theresa), Lisa (Steven) Knefelkamp, Jeffery, and Catherine (Christopher) Hohn; dear grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, February 20, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at Nazareth Living Center Friday, February 21, 9:00 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020