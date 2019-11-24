St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Raymond Sellenriek
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
110 North Warson Road
St. Louis, MO
Raymond Erwin Sellenriek


1932 - 2019
Raymond Erwin Sellenriek Obituary

Sellenriek, Raymond Erwin

passed away, Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

Beloved husband for 48 years of June Sellenriek. Loving son of the late Oscar and Elizabeth Sellenriek. Dear brother of the late Martha Sellenriek. Dear brother-in-law of Kristine (Christopher) Kay. Beloved uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Raymond was the owner and president of Sellenriek Contracting for over 20 years. He was an active member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Ladue and supporter of Missouri Botanical Gardens, Saint Louis Zoo, and The Nature Conservancy. Raymond was also an avid St. Louis Blues and Cardinals fan.

Services: Memorial service at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 110 North Warson Road, St. Louis, Monday, November 25, 2019 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to BJC Hospice. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Sunday 5-7 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
