Bechtold DC, Raymond F.
passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Loving husband of the late Frances Bechtold; loving father of the late Patricia (survived by Glennon) Praechter and Karen Bechtold; loving grandfather of Jeffrey (Kara) Praechter and Kelly (Tom) Boden; loving great-grandfather of Travis, Jacob, and Ethan. Our dear uncle cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Sun., Jan. 19, from 1p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020