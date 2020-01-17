St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Raymond F. Bechtold D.C.

Bechtold DC, Raymond F.

passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Loving husband of the late Frances Bechtold; loving father of the late Patricia (survived by Glennon) Praechter and Karen Bechtold; loving grandfather of Jeffrey (Kara) Praechter and Kelly (Tom) Boden; loving great-grandfather of Travis, Jacob, and Ethan. Our dear uncle cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Sun., Jan. 19, from 1p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020
