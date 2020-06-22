Raymond F. Dreste
Dreste, Raymond F.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on June 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan A. Dreste (nee James) for 57 years; loving father of Jim (Francine) and the late Paul Dreste; cherished grandpa of Andrew and Matthew Dreste; dear brother of Josephine (the late Robert) Orsan, Cecelia (Bill) Ruzicka, Albert (Christine) Dreste and the late Jim Dreste, Bill Dreste, Carol Lyons, Donald Dreste, Marian Dreste and Bobby Dreste; our beloved uncle Ray, cousin, brother-in-law and friend of many. Ray never met a stranger and he will be terribly missed by all.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. Wednesday, June 24, 10:00 a.m. to Mary, Mother of the Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorials to Shriner's Hospital for Children or Alzheimer's Association appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
