Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Matthias Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Church
Raymond F. Lange Obituary

Lange, Raymond F.

Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty Lange (nee Berry) and Deloris Lay; dear father of Tony (Cathy) Lange, Valerie (Roy) Wilson and Daniel (Terri) Lange; dear grandfather of Genevieve, Laura, Kellie, Matthew, Andrew, Christine, Jordan, Kaitlyn and Jacob; dear brother of Olga 'Livy' Edwards and the late Frieda 'Fritz' Garavaglia and Amiel Lange; our dear great-grandfather of 12; uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, November 9, 9:30 a.m. to St. Matthias Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Member of the St. Louis Italian Club and was inducted into the St. Louis Softball Hall of Fame. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the or Evelyn's Hospice House appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019
