Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Raymond Stika
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond F. Stika

Raymond F. Stika Obituary

Stika, Raymond F.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Fri., Dec. 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosalyn Stika (nee Schlueter); dear father of Mary (Brian) Skaggs, Barbara (Gary) Dundon, Raymond G. Stika and John (Jennifer) Stika; dear grandfather of Brian, Michael, Rachel, Jacqueline, Kayla, Alyssa, Jesse, Jamie and Ella; dear brother of Thomas (Judy) Stika and the late James (Janet) Stika. Our dear great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Tues., Dec. 10, 9:15 a.m. to Queen of All Saints Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019
