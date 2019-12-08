|
|
Stika, Raymond F.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Fri., Dec. 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosalyn Stika (nee Schlueter); dear father of Mary (Brian) Skaggs, Barbara (Gary) Dundon, Raymond G. Stika and John (Jennifer) Stika; dear grandfather of Brian, Michael, Rachel, Jacqueline, Kayla, Alyssa, Jesse, Jamie and Ella; dear brother of Thomas (Judy) Stika and the late James (Janet) Stika. Our dear great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Tues., Dec. 10, 9:15 a.m. to Queen of All Saints Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019