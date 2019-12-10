St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque
Raymond F. Uebel

Raymond F. Uebel Obituary

Uebel, Raymond F.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sun., Dec. 8, 2019. Loving husband of the late Shirley Uebel; loving father of David and Daniel (Deana) Uebel, Cynthia (Kevin) Cornett and Debra (Maxwell) Megl; dear brother of Leo (Shirley) Uebel. Our dear grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Thurs., Dec. 12, 9:30 for 10 am Mass at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude appreciated. Visitation Wed., 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019
