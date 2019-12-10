|
|
Uebel, Raymond F.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sun., Dec. 8, 2019. Loving husband of the late Shirley Uebel; loving father of David and Daniel (Deana) Uebel, Cynthia (Kevin) Cornett and Debra (Maxwell) Megl; dear brother of Leo (Shirley) Uebel. Our dear grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Thurs., Dec. 12, 9:30 for 10 am Mass at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude appreciated. Visitation Wed., 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019