Raymond G. Ogier (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
Buchholz Valley Of The Flowers
619 Saint Francois St
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-839-2020
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Ogier, Raymond G. Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church Friday, June 21, 2019. Loving husband of Doris Ogier (nee Krause); dear father of Yvonne M. Martinez and the late Kathleen A. Myrdahl; dear grandfather of Christopher R. (Ashley) Blair. Services: Visitation Thurs., June 27, 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mortuary, 619 Rue St. Fran cois, Florissant, MO. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Online Guest book at www.buchholzmortuary.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019
