Ogier, Raymond G. Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church Friday, June 21, 2019. Loving husband of Doris Ogier (nee Krause); dear father of Yvonne M. Martinez and the late Kathleen A. Myrdahl; dear grandfather of Christopher R. (Ashley) Blair. Services: Visitation Thurs., June 27, 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mortuary, 619 Rue St. Fran cois, Florissant, MO. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Online Guest book at www.buchholzmortuary.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019