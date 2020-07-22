Bayer, Raymond H. Sr.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Mon. July 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen Bayer (nee Coughlin); dear father and father-in-law of Mary Ellen (Michael) Weber, Sally (Gary) Edler, Raymond (Christie) Bayer Jr., Kathleen (Cliff) Schasch, Amy (John) Schulte and Jennifer (John) Soetaert; our dear grandfather of 13, great-grandfather of 5, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Infant Church, date pending. Check www.osfuneralhomes.com for updates. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

