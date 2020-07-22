1/1
Raymond H. Bayer
1938 - 2020
Bayer, Raymond H. Sr.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Mon. July 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen Bayer (nee Coughlin); dear father and father-in-law of Mary Ellen (Michael) Weber, Sally (Gary) Edler, Raymond (Christie) Bayer Jr., Kathleen (Cliff) Schasch, Amy (John) Schulte and Jennifer (John) Soetaert; our dear grandfather of 13, great-grandfather of 5, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Infant Church, date pending. Check www.osfuneralhomes.com for updates. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Will truly miss Ray. Deepest sympathy to MaryEllen and family.
Love&hugs. Mike&Mary Jane Curran
Mary Jane Curran
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the Bauer family
john Moehlman
July 22, 2020
Ray was always very kind to me....im so very sorry....
Margie Bayer
July 22, 2020
On behalf of Friendship Village Bocce ball players Ray will be missed. He looked forward to “game day”. I always looked forward to his great sense of humor. Vi Rumbolo
Viola Rumbolo
Friend
July 22, 2020
Ray was such a wonderful man in so many ways, great cousin & my Godfather. He will be deeply missed by so many. Rest easy above & prayers for Maryellen & family.
Ann Picker Trimble
July 22, 2020
Uncle Ray was a wonderful man and always smiling. He will be truly missed by many. Prayers for all.
Katy Taylor-Waite
Family
July 21, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathy to all of Ray’s family .
Janet Bialczak
Friend
