Hill, Raymond Harold resident of Montgomery, Alabama, formerly of St. Louis, Missouri, passed on to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Atria Assisted Living, Sugar Land, Texas, at the age of 96 years. Raymond Hill was, above all else, a leader. He was the recipient of 3 Purple Hearts during his deployment as a Marine during WWII. He had a long, successful career with Hager Hinge Company from 1940 to 1944. He will be deeply missed by his daughters Nancy Roques, Christine and her husband Donald Schneider, his grandchildren; Tiffany Schneider and her fiance Brett Sanders, as well as her twin brother Nicholas Schneider and his wife Brennan Weiland and his 2 great-grandchildren; Grayson and Logan WeilandSchneider. He was predeceased by his wife Eileen Flynn Hill, longtime companion Erica Hodson, his brothers Clarence Hill and Robert Hill, his sister Edith Phillips, his mom Ollie West Hill, his mother-in-law Mildred Flynn and father-in-law William Flynn as well as many others. Services: Funeral services to be held on Saturday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m. at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, Missouri. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, July 26, from 4:00 p.m. to 9;00 p.m. For his full obituary and condolences please visit www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 25, 2019