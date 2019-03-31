Bulte, Jr., Raymond Henry Raymond Henry Bulte, Jr., 85, passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter. Ray is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, of 53 years. He leaves as his legacy: Ray III (Mary Beth), Carolyn (Ron) Riggle, Lisa (Bill) Peters, and David (Sarah). Grandfather to Madeleine, Caitlyn, Melissa, Alexandra, Sarah, Willow, Raymond IV, Chloe and Beckett. Services: A memorial Mass is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. April 6 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Avenue, Webster Groves, MO.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Henry Bulte Jr..
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019