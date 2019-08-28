Howard Jr., Raymond

Attorney Raymond Howard Jr. transitioned on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the age of 84. Raymond was born in St. Louis, Missouri on March 13, 1935 to Geneva and Raymond Howard Sr.

Raymond began his schooling at Vashon High School where he graduated at the age of 16 and was later elected into the Vashon Hall of Fame. After high school, he served in the US Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne, reaching the rank of lieutenant. Raymond went onto St. Louis University Law School where he was only the third African American to graduate. After graduating, Raymond began his career by representing the underrepresented and underserved. He also used his voice as an instrument for change leading sit-ins, and protests in the pursuit of equal justice.

At age 33, Raymond was the youngest person elected to the Missouri Senate. He served 12 years as a representative of the Senate and House of Representatives where he chaired the Higher Education Committee and authored several historical pieces of legislation including Missouri's State Scholarship Law, Missouri's Equal Housing Law, and Missouri's Equal Opportunity Employment Law.

Raymond Howard used his skills and talents throughout his life to benefit many community organizations including the Urban League, St. Louis YMCA, St. Louis NAACP, and St. Louis Congress of Racial Equality. He was named to the National Bar Association Hall of Fame and was the recipient of the NAACP Distinguished Citizen Award. An avid golfer and faithful fraternity brother, Raymond maintained a strong bond with his brothers in the Par or Better Golf Club and Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.

Raymond was exceptionally proud to pass on his legacy of achievement and activism to his children: Dr. Raymond Howard III, Attorney Monica Howard Douglas, Attorney Heather Simpson, Angelique Howard and Brooke Dailey (step daughter). He is survived by his children, wife Annie Howard, brother Wesley Howard, sister Wilhelmenia Rockett, and many grandchildren, family and friends. He is predeceased by his mother Geneva Howard, father Raymond Howard Sr. and his sister Sylvia Pennington. Raymond received Jesus Christ as his Lord and had the blessed assurance of his salvation through Jesus Christ.

Services: The life of Raymond Howard Jr. will be celebrated on Friday, August 30, 2:00pm at Austin Layne Renaissance Chapel, 7302 West Florissant Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63136 with a repast to immediately follow at the home of Raymond and Annie Howard, 4103 Caballo Crossing, Florissant Missouri 63034.