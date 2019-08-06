Raymond J. Mollerus

Service Information
Buchholz Mortuary
1645 Redman Ave
Saint Louis, MO
63138
(314)-741-7400
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
10235 Ashbrook Dr
St. Louis, MO
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
Obituary
Mollerus, Raymond J.

Entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of the late Elsie M. Mollerus (nee Grelle) for 71 years; dear father of Gary (Kathy) Mollerus, Barbara (Mike) Schwartzmeyer, and Dan (Kathleen) Mollerus; loving grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 3. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Friday, August 9, 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 10235 Ashbrook Dr., St. Louis, MO 63137. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or memorials to a appreciated. A Buchholz Service.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019
