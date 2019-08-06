Mollerus, Raymond J.

Entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of the late Elsie M. Mollerus (nee Grelle) for 71 years; dear father of Gary (Kathy) Mollerus, Barbara (Mike) Schwartzmeyer, and Dan (Kathleen) Mollerus; loving grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 3. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Friday, August 9, 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 10235 Ashbrook Dr., St. Louis, MO 63137. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or memorials to a appreciated. A Buchholz Service.