Raymond J. "Jack" Siefert Jr.

Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
2618 Brentwood Blvd
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
2618 Brentwood Blvd
Obituary
Siefert, Jr., Raymond J. "Jack"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of 63 years to Josephine Siefert (nee Gianino); loving father of Robert M. (Cynthia) Siefert, Ken R. Siefert, Rev. Jack Siefert and Kathryn (Jim) McIntyre; loving brother of the late Robert Siefert; dear grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, from 4-8 p.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY AND CREMATION CENTER, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, 63031. Funeral Mass on Saturday, Feb. 1, 10 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 2618 Brentwood Blvd., 63144 with visitation one hour prior to Mass. (MEET AT CHURCH)

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Mercy Hospice South – de Greeff Hospice House, 10024 Kennerly Rd., St. Louis, MO 63128.

Burial will be held privately. Online guestbook may be found at

www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020
