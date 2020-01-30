Siefert, Jr., Raymond J. "Jack"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of 63 years to Josephine Siefert (nee Gianino); loving father of Robert M. (Cynthia) Siefert, Ken R. Siefert, Rev. Jack Siefert and Kathryn (Jim) McIntyre; loving brother of the late Robert Siefert; dear grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, from 4-8 p.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY AND CREMATION CENTER, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, 63031. Funeral Mass on Saturday, Feb. 1, 10 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 2618 Brentwood Blvd., 63144 with visitation one hour prior to Mass. (MEET AT CHURCH)

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Mercy Hospice South – de Greeff Hospice House, 10024 Kennerly Rd., St. Louis, MO 63128.

