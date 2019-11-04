Raymond J. "Ray" Wittman

Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres
615 Dunn Rd.
Hazelwood, MO
Obituary
Wittman, Raymond "Ray" J.
87, Sat., November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Victoria "Vicki" (nee Lammert) of 65 years; dearest father of Karen (the late Randall) Beck and Jeffrey (Angela) Wittman; dear grandpa of Matthew, Barbara, Christopher and the late Michael; our dear uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Ray was a St. Louis City Police Officer, Security Advisor at McDonnell Douglas and a Square Dancer.

Service Wed., November 6, 9:45 a.m. from HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Rd. (Florissant) to St. Martin de Porres, 615 Dunn Rd. (Hazelwood) for 10:00 a.m. MASS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be given to Old St. Ferdinand Shrine. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019
