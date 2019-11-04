Wittman, Raymond "Ray" J.

87, Sat., November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Victoria "Vicki" (nee Lammert) of 65 years; dearest father of Karen (the late Randall) Beck and Jeffrey (Angela) Wittman; dear grandpa of Matthew, Barbara, Christopher and the late Michael; our dear uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Ray was a St. Louis City Police Officer, Security Advisor at McDonnell Douglas and a Square Dancer.

Service Wed., November 6, 9:45 a.m. from HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Rd. (Florissant) to St. Martin de Porres, 615 Dunn Rd. (Hazelwood) for 10:00 a.m. MASS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be given to Old St. Ferdinand Shrine. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.

www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com