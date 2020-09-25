1/
Raymond L. Lawless
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lawless, Raymond L.

71, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Loving father of Jackie (Fred) Schwager; dear grandfather of Nicholas & Ella; dear brother of JoAnn (Richard) Beirne; dear son of the late Raymond J. & Juanita (nee Stufflebean) Lawless; our dear uncle, brother-in-law, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sun., Sept. 27, 2020. Funeral 10 a.m. Mon., Sept. 28, 2020, Alexander-White-Mullen Funeral Home, 11101 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Ann. Interment Mount Lebanon Cemetery. St. Louis County COVID-19 guidelines limit guests to 75 and prohibits serving of refreshments. Please leave messages at www.alexanderst.louis.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Alexander - White - Mullen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral
10:00 AM
Alexander - White - Mullen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alexander - White - Mullen Funeral Home
11101 Saint Charles Rock Road
St. Ann, MO 63074
3147391133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved