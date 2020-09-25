Lawless, Raymond L.

71, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Loving father of Jackie (Fred) Schwager; dear grandfather of Nicholas & Ella; dear brother of JoAnn (Richard) Beirne; dear son of the late Raymond J. & Juanita (nee Stufflebean) Lawless; our dear uncle, brother-in-law, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sun., Sept. 27, 2020. Funeral 10 a.m. Mon., Sept. 28, 2020, Alexander-White-Mullen Funeral Home, 11101 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Ann. Interment Mount Lebanon Cemetery. St. Louis County COVID-19 guidelines limit guests to 75 and prohibits serving of refreshments. Please leave messages at www.alexanderst.louis.com.