Schainker, Raymond Louis Jr. On Saturday, April 20, 2019, Raymond Louis Schainker, Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, entered eternal life at the age of 88. Raymond was born on September 9, 1930 in South St. Louis. He had a passion for numbers and held numerous accounting positions in his work career, with his last being the Business Manager for the St. Louis County Juvenile Courts. He retired in April 1991. Raymond loved to sing. He was a choir boy at Christ Church Cathedral downtown as a youth, continued to sing in the choir as an adult, was part of a quartet during his youth, and even sang on the Russ David Show. Raymond also performed with the Collegian's Chorus throughout the St. Louis area and on the stage at the Muny Opera. He was an avid traveler and loved to drive cars. He volunteered his free time and was an active member of Hope United Church of Christ. Raymond was preceded in death by his father Raymond and his mother Lucille. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Dorris Virginia (Kolb) Schainker, his two sons Edward (Denise) and Robert(Carolyn), 3 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 2 great step-grandchildren, nieces and a nephews. Services: Visitation will be held at Kutis Funeral Chapel Affton, 10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123 on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a short service immediately following. A private burial ceremony will be held for the family on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Louis or SPARC-a program for developmentally disabled adults. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary