1/1
Raymond M. Dwyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dwyer, Raymond M.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection July 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Norma Dwyer (nee Simms); loving father of Renea (Joseph) Raible and Raymond Lee Dwyer; cherished grandfather of Alexandra (Daniel), Austin, Aaron, Addison and Amelia; great-grandfather of Cameron, Reagan, McKinley and Eleanor; dear brother of Tom (Penny) Dwyer, Maureen (Ernie) Becker, Mary (Jim) Butera, Geraldine (Roger) Murphy and the James and Timothy Dwyer.

Services: A private memorial Mass will be held at St. David Catholic Church, Arnold. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. A Kutis South County Chapel service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved