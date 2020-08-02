Dwyer, Raymond M.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection July 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Norma Dwyer (nee Simms); loving father of Renea (Joseph) Raible and Raymond Lee Dwyer; cherished grandfather of Alexandra (Daniel), Austin, Aaron, Addison and Amelia; great-grandfather of Cameron, Reagan, McKinley and Eleanor; dear brother of Tom (Penny) Dwyer, Maureen (Ernie) Becker, Mary (Jim) Butera, Geraldine (Roger) Murphy and the James and Timothy Dwyer.

Services: A private memorial Mass will be held at St. David Catholic Church, Arnold. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. A Kutis South County Chapel service.