Marcus, Raymond Ray March 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Bernice Goldberg Marcus; dear father and father-in-law of Joan Segal (Clifford) and Karen Feld (Larry) of Houston, TX; dear grandfather of Steve Gold, Jamie Tanen (Lucas), Emily Goldstone (Dr. Alan) and Kevin Feld (Jennifer); dear greatgrandfather of Ava, Austin and Tucker Goldstone, and Avi and Jonah Tanen; dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Herbert Marcus (late Peggy) and the late Stanley Marcus; dear uncle of Sam Hochberg (Cathy), Rabbi Lisa Hochberg-Miller (Seth), Steve Marcus (Jeanne) and Paul Marcus (Teena); our dear cousin and friend. Services: Visitation Sunday, March 17, 9:30 a.m. at Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd. Funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Rd. Memorial contributions preferred to United Hebrew Congregation or to a . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019