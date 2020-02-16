St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Raymond P. Boehm Sr.

Raymond P. Boehm Sr. Obituary

Boehm, Raymond P., Sr.

baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, February 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. Boehm. Dear father of Raymond (Nataly) Boehm, Jr., and Geoffrey (Rene) Boehm. Loving grandfather of Sean and Finn Boehm. Our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Celebration of Life at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Wednesday, 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of St. Louis. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
More information