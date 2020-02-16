|
Boehm, Raymond P., Sr.
baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, February 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. Boehm. Dear father of Raymond (Nataly) Boehm, Jr., and Geoffrey (Rene) Boehm. Loving grandfather of Sean and Finn Boehm. Our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Celebration of Life at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Wednesday, 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of St. Louis. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020